Nine deaths take Rajasthan's COVID-19 toll to 193; total cases 8,617

Nine new fatalities and 252 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan on Saturday pushed the death toll in the state to 193 and the total tally of infections reported so far to 8,617, the state government said. Of the total cases, 5,739 patients have recovered and 5,079 of them have been discharged from hospitals so far. The state now has 2,685 active COVID-19 cases, it said. Among the new deaths, three were reported from Sirohi and two each from Jodhpur and Jaipur and one each from Sikar and Pali, an official said.

Of the fresh cases, the maximum 41 were reported from Pali while 34 and 29 cases were reported from Jodhpur and Jaipur respectively. COVID-19 cases were also reported from Ajmer, Baran, Barmer, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Churu, Dholpur, Dungarpur, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Kota, Nagaur, Sikar, Sirohi and Udaipur.