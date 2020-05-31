Country will continue with 10-digit numbering: TRAI

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has said that as per its recommendations the country will continue with 10-digit numbering for mobile telephone services and it has categorically rejected shifting to 11-digit mobile numbering plan. A statement by TRAI with subject line states, "Clarification regarding TRAI recommendations on 'Ensuring Adequate Numbering Resources for Fixed Line and Mobile Services' issued on 29th May 2020."

"TRAI released its recommendations on Ensuring Adequate Numbering Resources for Fixed Line and Mobile Services' on May 29. A press release was also issued on the same day. In this regard, it is observed that some media houses have reported that TRAI has recommended 11-digit numbering scheme for mobile services. It is complete misinterpretation of the aforesaid recommendations. TRAI has not recommended 11-digit numbering scheme for mobile services," it said. "In fact, as per the TRAI recommendation, the country will continue to follow a 10-digit numbering for mobile services. We have categorically rejected shifting to an 11-digit mobile numbering plan," the press release said.

"Further, TRAI has recommended a dialling prefix 0' while making a call from a fixed line number to mobile number. The introduction of a dialing prefix for a particular type of call is not akin to increasing the number of digits in the telephone number. This change in dialling pattern will generate 2544 million additional numbering resources for mobile services to cater to the future requirements." The press release said, "It is worthwhile mentioning in this regard that in the existing dialing scheme, the dialling prefix 0' is mandatory while making inter-SDCA Call from a fixed line number to fixed line number. This dialling prefix 0' is also mandatory when calls are made from a mobile number to any fixed line number. Therefore, the current recommendation suggests a minor addition in the dialling pattern."

The recommendations have been placed TRAI's website: www.trai.gov.in. The SDCA stands for Short Distance Charging Area, equivalent to a Taluka, the press release said. (ANI)