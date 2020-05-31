Left Menu
Thane: 3 hospitals turn away 2 women, 1 dies, case filed

PTI | Thane | Updated: 31-05-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 17:16 IST
Thane: 3 hospitals turn away 2 women, 1 dies, case filed

The Thane police have registered criminal cases against the management of three hospitals for turning away two patients amid the coronavirus outbreak, one of whom was pregnant and died in an autorickshaw, an official said on Sunday. The three hospitals are located in Mumbra in Thane municipal limits and have been sealed by the civic body, the official said.

"On May 26, Asma Mehdi (26), a pregnant woman, was turned away by two hospitals and she died while seated in the autorickshaw in which she had come there. On May 25, a woman named Mehak Khan (22) was turned away by the third hospital," he said. "Based on a complaint filed by TMC, Mumbra police have registered cases against the three hospitals under sections of the IPC, Epidemic Diseases Act and others," he added.

In another development, a municipal official seen in a video roughing up people during a lockdown check in Mumbra was sent on leave. The TMC order stated that the posting of Manish Joshi, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Kalwa-Mumbra Ward, had come to an end, said officials.

