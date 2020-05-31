Left Menu
Maha govt extends lockdown in state till June 30

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-05-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 17:48 IST
The Maharashtra government on Sunday extended till June 30 the lockdown in the entire state, and announced easing of restrictions and phase-wise resumption of activities under the "Mission Begin Again". As per the revised guidelines issued on Sunday, all markets, market areas and shops, except malls, will be allowed to functionfrom June 5 on odd-even basis.

While all private offices can operate with up to 10 per cent their employee strength as per the requirement from June 8 with others working from home. This will exlude COVID-19 containment zones, the guidelines said.

Under 'Mission Begin Again', outdoor physical activities like morning walks, cycling will be allowed. Self employed persons like plumbers, electricians, pest control staff and technicians will be allowed to work, but they will have to follow social distancing norms. Garages can also function and customers can visit them with prior appointment. These activities will be permitted in the red zones of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai, as well as Solapur, Pune, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati, Nagpur. However, such activities will not resume in COVID-19 containment zones, it said.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had on Saturday said 'Unlock-1' will be initiated in the country from June 8 under which the nationwide lockdown effectuated on March 25 will be relaxed to a great extent, including opening of shopping malls, restaurants and religious places, even as strict restrictions will remain in place till June 30 in the country..

