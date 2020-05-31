States' transmission charges key: Gadkari on MSME solar parks

States' transmission charges key: Gadkari on MSME solar parksPTI | Pune | Updated: 31-05-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 17:54 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said the entry of MSMEs in the solar park sector was a good idea but would only be viable if state governments reduce transmission charges. He was speaking through video conferencing to members of the Pune-based Maratha Chambers of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA).
Gadkari told Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises entrepreneurs to approach Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to get transmission charges reduced. He said the prime minister's economic package to tide over the slowdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak included Rs 3 lakh crore for MSMEs, and said firms in the sector could mail him directly if they faced problems getting money.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nitin Gadkari
- MSMEs
- Uddhav Thackeray
- Pune
- Maharashtra
ALSO READ
NCGTC likely to offer credit guarantee for Rs 3 lakh cr loan scheme for MSMEs
AP govt to release 1st tranche of Rs 450 cr package to MSMEs on Friday
Rs 50 crore investment criterion should define MSMEs for export sector: AEPC
Cabinet approves additional funding of Rs 3 lakh cr for MSMEs, MUDRA borrowers through ECLG Scheme
Sonowal asks banks to devise plan to maximise credit flow to MSMEs