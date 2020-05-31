Manipur reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, state tally at 66
Manipur reported 4 new COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 66.ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 31-05-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 18:08 IST
Manipur reported 4 new COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 66. "The number of active cases in the state stands at 59," Manipur government said.
A total of 1,82,143 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 86,983 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. There are 89,995 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. As many as 5,164 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus in the country. (ANI)
