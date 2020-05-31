Mobile app helps police nab two criminals in Punjab's Patiala

Two proclaimed offenders were arrested in Punjab's Patiala district with the help of a mobile application having a database of criminals, police said on Sunday. The application called Punjab Artificial Intelligence System (PAIS) has been developed by the state police. It has details of criminals along with their photographs.

Shiva and Vishal, declared proclaimed offenders and having a criminal record, were stopped for not wearing a mask at a check-post near Gagan Chowk in Patiala's Rajpura on May 30, they said. Both failed to give any satisfactory reply.

A police official clicked their photographs and matched these in the database of criminals. It was revealed that both had a criminal record.

Separate cases under relevant sections of the NDPS Act had been registered against them at Patiala..