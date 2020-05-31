Jalna district reports first COVID-19 death

Jalna district in Maharashtra has reported its first COVID-19 death, a Health official said on Sunday. The deceased, a 42-year-old man, was a resident of Mapegaon in Partur tehsil.

"He had returned along with his family members from Mumbai on May 19 and was put under institutional quarantine in his village. He was admitted in hospital on Friday after he developed fever. He died on Saturday. His swab sample tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday," he said. Meanwhile, the count of COVID-19 cases in Jalna district reached 126 on Sunday, with two more patients testing positive for coronavirus. A total of 46 patients have recovered from the viral disease so far.