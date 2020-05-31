Maha returnee tests positive, Goa COVID-19 count reaches 71

The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa increased by one overall while that of active ones reduced as two people were discharged after recovery from the infection, said state health secretary Neela Mohanan on Sunday. The man detected with the virus on Sunday had traveled from Maharashtra to Goa, she added.

The number of active cases is Goa is now 27, while the overall count is 71. Speaking about the fifth phase of the coronavirus- induced lockdown that will begin on Monday, Mohanan said night curfew had been relaxed from 9 pm to 5 am, adding "from June 8, guidelines will have certain relaxations".

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 71, new cases: one, deaths: nil, discharged: 44, active cases 27, Samples tested till date: 19,491.