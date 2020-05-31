Six migrant workers from AP injured in mishap

Six migrant workers from AP injured in mishapPTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-05-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 21:11 IST
Six migrant workers from Andhra Pradesh were injured, three seriously, when the mini-truck in which they were travelling was rammed by a lorry from the rearing Nalgonda district of Telangana on Sunday, police said
The mini-truck carrying 12 workers was proceeding fromSangareddy district to Addanki in Andhra Pradesh when the mishap occurred at around 5.30 am, they said
All the injured have been hospitalized, police said.
