Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan shells forward areas along LoC in Poonch, man injured

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 31-05-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 21:42 IST
Pakistan shells forward areas along LoC in Poonch, man injured
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Pakistani army continued heavy shelling targeting various sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, leaving a 25-year-old civilian injured and at least two residential houses damaged, officials said on Sunday. The shelling from across the border in Mendhar and Balakote sectors started around 11 pm on Saturday and continued till 4:50 am Sunday, followed by fresh rounds of fire in Kirni, Qasba, and Degwar sectors this evening, they said. Mohammad Yasir, a resident of Gohlad, received splinter injuries when a mortar shell exploded near his house in the early hours of Sunday, the officials said. They said over half a dozen villages in forwarding areas were hit by the overnight shelling, resulting in partial damage to two houses.

The shelling was intense in the Mendhar sector as the Pakistan army used long range mortars to target civilian areas, the officials said. The Indian Army effectively retaliated but the casualties on the Pakistani side could not be ascertained immediately, they said.

The panic-stricken people in the targeted areas spent the whole night in bunkers and other safe places, they said. A defense spokesman said the Pakistan Army initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and lobbying mortars along the LoC in Balakote and Mendhar sectors, causing damage to civilian houses.

In a separate statement this evening, the spokesman said Pakistan again initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations in Kirni, Qasba, and Degwar sectors around 7.50 pm, drawing a befitting response by Indian army. The cross-border shelling was going on when the reports last came in, he said. On Saturday, Pakistan had targeted forward areas in Kirni and Khari Karmara areas of Poonch district.

TRENDING

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Trump postpones G7 summit, to be held in September now

IIT-Guwahati develops contactless mobile application for safe air travel during COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

There should be uniformity in referring to the country: Petitioner who approached SC seeking change of name from 'India' To 'Bharat'

There should be uniformity while referring to the country, be it Bharat, India, or the Republic of India, according to Namah, the petitioner who has approached the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre for the same. The Supreme Co...

Israeli police probe false claims in case against PM's wife

Israeli police on Sunday said they were investigating whether two employees at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus official residence gave false testimony in a civil case against his wife, Sara Netanyahu reportedly in order to help her fend...

Protesting lawyers detained in Moscow for violating lockdown

Moscow police on Sunday detained demonstrators who were holding one-person pickets outside the headquarters of Russias main criminal investigative agency. The OVD-Info organization that monitors political arrests says at least seven people ...

History in making: 2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

Two NASA astronauts on Sunday entered the International Space Station from SpaceXs Dragon spacecraft after a historic launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, marking the dawn of a new age in commercial space travel. The National Ae...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020