105 new COVID-19 cases in J-K

A total of 105 more COVID-19 cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 2,446 including 1,491 active cases, Jammu and Kashmir administration said. According to the official data, 90 infected people have been detected in Kashmir division and 15 people were identified in Jammu.

A total of 1,82,143 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 86,983 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

There are 89,995 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. As many as 5,164 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus in the country. (ANI)