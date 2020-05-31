Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lucknow markets to have control rooms to monitor crowd, enforce social distancing: DM

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 31-05-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 23:20 IST
Lucknow markets to have control rooms to monitor crowd, enforce social distancing: DM

Lucknow administration on Sunday said all markets in the city will have a control room, manned by some local traders' association members besides some policemen and municipal officials to monitor and enforce social distancing and other anti-COVID precautionary measures there. If required, CCTVs and public address system too should be installed in markets for better monitoring and enforcement of the precautionary measures, said District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash.

In a statement issued here by the Lucknow district administration, he also said the monitoring mechanism has been developed, it would comprise policemen and district administration officials besides some office bearers of local traders' associations. Prakash added that norms of social distancing should be strictly adhered to and COVID-19 protocol must be followed.

Arrangements of sanitisers and masks too should be made, he said, adding for real time monitoring, CCTVs too should be installed..

TRENDING

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Trump postpones G7 summit, to be held in September now

IIT-Guwahati develops contactless mobile application for safe air travel during COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Call of Duty: Mobile's season 7 is called Radioactive Agent

Radioactive Agent is the name of Call of Duty Mobiles season 7, Activision announced on Twitter. The new season will be coming out later this week, per the tweet on Saturday from the official Call of Duty Mobile account.While the complete l...

Indore's COVID-19 count rises to 3539; death toll reaches 135

With 53 new COVID-19 cases being reported, the count in Indore reached 3,539 on Sunday, according to the District Health Department.This includes 1,990 cured and discharged patients, 1,414 cases that are currently being treated, and 135 dea...

Police disperse anti-Bolsonaro protesters in Brazil

Police say they used tear gas to disperse demonstrators in Brazils largest city on Sunday as groups protesting and supporting President Jair Bolsonaro neared a clash. The demonstration by several hundred black-clad members of football fan g...

There should be uniformity in referring to the country: Petitioner who approached SC seeking change of name from 'India' To 'Bharat'

There should be uniformity while referring to the country, be it Bharat, India, or the Republic of India, according to Namah, the petitioner who has approached the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre for the same. The Supreme Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020