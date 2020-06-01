Left Menu
Combating COVID-19: Gautam Buddha Nagar issues new directives

The Gautam Buddha Nagar administration on Sunday issued new guidelines for the containment of coronavirus in the district.

ANI | Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 01-06-2020 00:35 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 00:35 IST
ARM, Noida, Anurag Yadav speaking to ANI on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Gautam Buddha Nagar administration on Sunday issued new guidelines for the containment of coronavirus in the district. According to the administration, the Delhi-Noida border would remain sealed as of the 42 per cent of the coronavirus cases reported in the district, the source of infection has been tracked to Delhi.

"While the state roadways buses will be running within the state, the drivers and conductors will always have to wear masks. The passengers will also have to wear masks during their travel and nobody will be allowed to travel while standing," Anurag Yadav, ARM, Noida, told ANI. He also said that the buses will not be entering Delhi and Uttarakhand.

As per the State guidelines with respect to the opening of shops/bazaar, in urban areas, "50 per cent of the shops shall be opened every day in an alternating manner. Based on the request of shopkeepers and Vyapar Mandal, the Labour Department has been directed to modify and notify weekly holiday, separately after consultation with the stakeholders." Incident commanders, police and health teams shall redefine the containment zones as per the new directions.

In the case of multi-storied residential buildings/societies, if cases are found in more than one tower in a society, all such towers where active cases have been found along with all such common facilities like park, gym, swimming pool, banquet hall, etc.. shall form containment zone. If cases are found in a particular area, where the patients were actively working, then all such areas shall be closed for the purposes of sanitisation and disinfection to prevent the spread of disease, for a period of 24 hours. The occupant of such premises shall bear the cost of sanitisation and shall carry out the sanitisation process as per the COVID protocol.

If commercial/industrial/office premises are located in a multi-storied building -- if cases are found in a single floor, then that particular floor shall be closed; If cases are found in more than one floor, then the whole building shall be closed for 24 hours. "All industrial activities are allowed inside the containment zone. They are mandated to follow all precautionary protocols. There is no requirement of any separate pass or permission to carry out such activities," the statement reads. (ANI)

