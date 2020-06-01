Left Menu
Development News Edition

Locust Attack: UP's Agriculture department asks 15 districts to remain vigilant

Agriculture Department of Uttar Pradesh Government on Sunday asked 15 districts to remain vigilant following locust attack in four districts of the State.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 01-06-2020 00:50 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 00:50 IST
Locust Attack: UP's Agriculture department asks 15 districts to remain vigilant
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Agriculture Department of Uttar Pradesh Government on Sunday asked 15 districts to remain vigilant following locust attack in four districts of the State. In a press statement, the Agriculture Department said that along with Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab, locust attacks were seen in Jhansi, Lalitpur, Sonbhadra, Jalaun districts of the State.

Keeping this in mind the department has advised Agra, Mathura, Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Mahoba, Banda, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur and Mirzapur districts along with Jhansi, Lalitpur, Sonbhadra, Jalaun districts to remain vigilant. In the statement, the department said that actions to combat locust attacks have been initiated.

"A State and district level disaster relief teams have been constituted to combat locusts. In various districts of the State, 486 vehicles, 5365 tractors mounted sprays, 2,172 Nagar Nigam tanker/tractor, 2423 Nagar Nigam sprayers, 29744 sugar mills/sugarcane department sprayers, 54967 sound-producing instruments including DJ, have been arranged," read the statement "A total of 86 vehicles of the fire department,1288 tractor mounted sprayers, 312 Nagar Niga, tractor/tanker, 204 Nagar Nigam Sprays, 18, 261 sound-producing instruments and 31, 41,10-litre farming chemicals have been arranged in Jhansi, Lalitpur, Jalaun, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Mahoba, Banda, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur, Agra, Mathura, Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarpur and Baghpat districts," the statement added.

Locust, known as 'Tiddi Dal' in north India, is a type of grasshoppers that usually move in large numbers and devastate crops. Earlier this year, several parts of Rajasthan had reported locust attacks. The Locust Warning Organisation (LWO) of the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has warned of another attack in May-June this year. Notably, the first locust attack of this year was reported from Ganganagar, a district in north Rajasthan bordering Pakistan on May 11. (ANI)

TRENDING

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Trump postpones G7 summit, to be held in September now

IIT-Guwahati develops contactless mobile application for safe air travel during COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Militants in Burkina Faso kill 35 in separate attacks, govt says

Militants in Burkina Faso attacked a cattle market and a humanitarian convoy, killing at least 35 people, the government said on Sunday.Saturdays violence underscores deep instability in parts of Burkina Faso, which has been battling armed ...

43 deaths in UP in incidents related to rain, thunderstorm: State govt

Forty-three people have lost their lives in various incidents related to rain and thunderstorm in Uttar Pradesh on May 30, the state government said on Sunday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives, and d...

3 docs booked for not informing authorities about patients with fever, cold

Three doctors here have been booked for allegedly not informing the UP health department about their patients having fever and cold, which are also symptoms of COVID-19, police said on Sunday. According to officials, it has been made mandat...

Long-haul carrier Emirates says it fires staff amid virus

Dubais long-haul carrier Emirates said Sunday it fired an undisclosed number of employees as the coronavirus pandemic has halted global aviation, becoming the latest Mideast airline to shed staff over the outbreak. Emirates, the jewel of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020