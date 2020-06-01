Left Menu
Ghats in Varanasi remain deserted on Ganga Dussehra

Ghats in Varanasi remained deserted on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra on Monday, as a gathering of devotees is restricted to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

ANI | Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 01-06-2020 10:04 IST
Ganga ghats in Varanasi remained deserted on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

Ghats in Varanasi remained deserted on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra on Monday, as a gathering of devotees is restricted to prevent the spread of coronavirus. According to District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma, Section 144 (which prohibits assembly of four or more people in an area) of CrPc is currently in force in Varanasi.

He said bathing in the river on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra or doing religious work anywhere in public is prohibited in Varanasi district. 'If the prohibitory order is violated by anyone, it will be viewed with strictness and serious legal action will be taken against such people," Sharma said.

The festival is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm and vigour in cities like Prayagraj and Varanasi where people from all across the globe come to seek blessings. Taking a dip in the river on this day is considered a means for devotees to get rid of their sins and also heal any physical ailments.

Ganga Dussehra, which is celebrated on the tenth day (Dashami) of the waxing moon (Shukla Paksha) in the Hindu month Jyeshtha, also marks the day when Goddess Ganga is believed to have descended from the heavens to Earth. (ANI)

