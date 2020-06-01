Fire breaks out at two commercial properties in Noida

The fire broke out at two commercial properties in different areas of Noida early on Monday, officials said. Around 2 am, a fire was reported at a mattress-manufacturing firm's four-story building in Phase 3 area of the city, a police official said.

"Fire in the lower half of the building has been contained, while fire-fighting is underway in the upper half of the building. Fire tenders are at work," the official told PTI around 9:45 am. The other incident was reported around 2.30 am from a sanitizer-making company's office in Phase 2 area of the city, another police official said.

"The fire was caused by a short circuit," the official said. Fire tenders were at work at the site and the blaze has "almost been doused", the official added.

Further details were awaited in both cases.