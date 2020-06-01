#Unlock1: Barber shops reopen in UP's Moradabad
Barbershops and salons in Moradabad have reopened from today following relaxations in restrictions amid #Unlock1 in Uttar Pradesh.ANI | Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 01-06-2020 10:22 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 10:22 IST
Barbershops and salons in Moradabad have reopened from today following relaxations in restrictions amid #Unlock1 in Uttar Pradesh. A barber wearing a face shield, face mask, head cap, and gloves could be giving a haircut while following the guidelines of maintaining social distancing, and sanitising the equipment after every use.
"This shop has reopened after more than two months. I have cleaned the shop and all necessary precautions are being taken. People bring their own towels and blades. Only one person is allowed at a time in the shop, for others I have placed chairs outside," said Janardan, barber. He further said that as the shop was closed for a long time, there was a crisis of livelihood but now there is hope.
A customer getting a haircut said, "I'm here for a haircut after more than two months as this shop was closed due to the lockdown." Another customer waiting outside the shop said, "I came here for a haircut; it's been two months since I last got one. I'm waiting outside the shop for my turn as only one person is allowed at a time."
The state government has allowed salons and beauty parlors to operate with conditions of social distancing and other precautionary measures. "Salons and beauty parlors are allowed to remain open with conditions of social distancing and other precautionary measures. Staff working in salons/beauty parlors should wear face shields and gloves while working," as per the issued guidelines by the state government.
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that only a limited number of activities would remain prohibited throughout the country during #Unlock1, which will come into effect from June 1 and will be effective till June 30. (ANI)
