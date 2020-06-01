Climate activists stage protest at oilfield in southern England

Climate activists stage protest at oilfield in southern EnglandReuters | London | Updated: 01-06-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 12:57 IST
Extinction Rebellion activists staged a protest on Monday at an oilfield in southern England part owned by British energy company UK Oil & Gas Plc, according to a spokesperson for the group and photos on social media.
Two activists entered the site and climbed aboard a shipping container and hung up a banner saying "Climate Emergency" while two others locked themselves together to block the entrance to the site, the Extinction Rebellion spokeswoman said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Extinction Rebellion
- British
- England