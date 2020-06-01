Major combing operation launched along LoC in Poonch

Security forces on Monday launched a major combing operation in half-a-dozen hamlets along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district following inputs of an infiltration bid by a group of terrorists, officials said. The army and police launched a search and combing operation in six to seven hamlets along the LoC in Mendhar tehsil of Poonch early in the morning, they said.

The operation was going on when reports last came in, they said. There was a movement of a group of terrorists along LoC in the area on Sunday night, according to reports.