Left Menu
Development News Edition

Minor boy killed as rifle goes off accidently in J-K's Reasi

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-06-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 15:02 IST
Minor boy killed as rifle goes off accidently in J-K's Reasi

A four-year-old boy was killed when he was hit by a bullet from a rifle inside a house in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Monday. Vansh, along with his elder brother Rohit (10), had come to his maternal home at Maslot village in Arnas on Sunday and started fiddling with .303 rifle of the grandfather who is a Village Defence Committee (VDC) member, a police official said.

He said the gun went off accidentally and a bullet pierced the body of Vansh, resulting in his on the spot death. Preliminary investigation suggested that the elder brother pressed the trigger of the rifle when the two were alone in the room, the official said, adding police have registered a case and started investigation.

The weapon has been seized, the official said..

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

NHC says 80% chance of cyclone formation over Yucatan peninsula of Mexico

An area of disturbed weather, associated with the remnants of eastern Pacific tropical storm Amanda, over the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico, has 80 chance of cyclone formation in next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center NHC said on M...

HC suspends life convict's sentence in 1984 riots case by 12 weeks on medical ground

The Delhi High Court Monday suspended for 12 weeks the life imprisonment sentence awarded to one of the convicts in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case as he was suffering from chronic kidney ailment and was highly vulnerable to a contagious diseas...

Gehlot wants to blame Centre for Rajasthan govt's shortcomings: Poonia

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia hit back at Ashok Gehlot on Monday for criticising Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, saying the chief minister had completely failed to run the government. Gehlot had targeted Goyal over the delay in runn...

It is for India and China to resolve eastern Ladakh dispute bilaterally: Australia

As Indian and Chinese troops remained engaged in a tense standoff in eastern Ladakh, Australia on Monday said it was for India and China to resolve the row bilaterally and there was no role for any other country. At the same time, Australia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020