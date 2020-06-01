2 teens, 7-year-old boy drown in two separate incidents in UP's Ballia

2 teens, 7-year-old boy drown in two separate incidents in UP's BalliaPTI | Ballia | Updated: 01-06-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 15:04 IST
Two teenagers and a seven-year-old boy drowned in two separate incidents on Monday while taking a bath in Ganga river on the occasion of 'Ganga Dussehra' here, police said
At Maldepur ghat in Fefna area, Ankush (14) and Golu (15) slipped and fell into the Ganga river while taking a bath and drowned, police said. Their bodies were later fished out from the river and sent for postmortem. In another incident, Prince Patel also drowned in the river while taking a bath at Haldi area. His body has not been traced yet, police said.
