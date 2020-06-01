Left Menu
Odisha, Sikkim and Mizoram include in One Nation One Ration Card scheme

By August 2020 three more States namely - Uttarakhand, Nagaland and Manipur will also be added to the national cluster.

Shri Paswan requested all these States to commence the national/ inter-State portability transactions in June 2020. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Shri Ram Vilas Paswan today announced the inclusion of three more states namely - Odisha, Sikkim and Mizoram in the scheme on 'Integrated Management of Public Distribution System' (IM-PDS).

Under this system nation-wide portability of the benefits under NFSA through "One Nation One Ration Card" plan is implemented to enable the NFSA ration card holders to lift their entitled quota of subsidised foodgrains from any ePoS enabled FPS of their choice anywhere in the country, by using the existing/same ration card after Aadhaar authentication on ePoS device.

The facility so far is enabled in 17 States/UTs, namely – Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, Telangana, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh. Further, constant efforts are being made by this Department of Food & Public Distribution to expand the reach of national portability to the beneficiaries of other States/UTs also in association with respective State/UT Governments.

In this endeavour, necessary preparatory activities to integrate these three new States with the national cluster viz. upgradation of ePoS software, integration with central IM-PDS and Annavitran portals, availability of ration cards/beneficiaries data in Central Repository, requisite testing of national portability transactions has also been completed with the support of central NIC team. After completing all these arrangements, the national/ inter-State portability transactions under 'One Nation One Ration Card' plan has been enabled in these States w.e.f distribution month of June 2020. By August 2020 three more States namely - Uttarakhand, Nagaland and Manipur will also be added to the national cluster. Department is doing all necessary arrangements to include remaining all 13 States namely - West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Delhi, J&K, Ladakh, Chandigarh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Andaman&Nicobar and Lakshadweep island to the national cluster. It is confirmed that by 31st March 2021 all States will be added to One Nation One Ration Card scheme and the scheme will be operational all over India.

Shri Paswan highlighted that central technical team has imparted the requisite orientation training to the technical team and concerned officers of these States/UTs through Video Conferencing and necessary guidelines/ instructions for the implementation of national/inter-State portability were also provided to them. It is reiterated that those NFSA ration cards which have recorded at least one Aadhaar authenticated transaction during the last 6-months shall be eligible for the national portability transactions under this plan. This feature has been enabled through the central repository of ration cards/beneficiaries maintained by NIC. Further, it is mentioned that requisite web-services for reporting of portability transaction details to the central dashboard are also enabled for these States with immediate effect and the central NIC team shall be continuously assisting the State Governments in the seamless rollout of 'One Nation One Ration Card' plan.

Shri Paswan requested all these States to commence the national/ inter-State portability transactions in June 2020. This would also enable the beneficiaries of these States anywhere in the national cluster of States/UTs to access their quota of foodgrains through national portability with immediate effect. In this regard, efforts/activities to generate necessary awareness among the NFSA beneficiaries and FPS dealers may also be undertaken on priority.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

