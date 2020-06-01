Pradip Kumar Tripathi takes over as Secretary of Steel Ministry
Shri Pradip Kumar Tripathi, IAS (J&K:1987) has taken over as Secretary, Ministry of Steel, Govt. of India, here today. Prior to this, Shri Tripathi had been posted as Special Secretary and Establishment Officer in Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).
