COVID-19 case count in Faridabad is 378

Faridabad has reported a total of 378 COVID-19 cases of which 142 are active cases. Deputy Commissioner Yashpal Yadav said on Monday that 160 persons have been cured and discharged after being treated for the disease. The number of deaths from coronavirus infection in Faridabad stands at eight

He said the district reported 142 active cases till 11 am on Monday. According to the Health Ministry, the country on Monday witnessed a highest-ever spike of 8,392 COVID-19 cases, while 230 more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,90,535 including 93,322 active cases, 91,819 cured/discharged/migrated, and 5,394 deaths.