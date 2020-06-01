New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. . DEL49 UKD-VIRUS-CM-QUARANTINE Uttarakhand CM, three other ministers in self-quarantine after colleague tests positive Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and three cabinet colleagues were in self-quarantine Monday following a meeting last week with Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, who has tested positive for coronavirus. DES19 UKD-VIRUS-CASES One COVID-19 patient dies in U'khand as infection tally rises to 929 Dehradun: A coronavirus patient died as the number of people testing positive for the infection rose to 929 with 23 fresh cases in Uttarakhand, a state Health Department bulletin said on Monday. .

DEL15 RJ-VIRUS-CASES Four more COVID-19 deaths in Rajasthan; death toll rises to 198 Jaipur: Four more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Rajasthan on Monday, taking the total number of fatalities due to the disease to 198 in the state, officials said. . DES15 UP-VIRUS-TEST Lucknow institute develops affordable coronavirus test Lucknow: Lucknow’s Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences has claimed to have developed a cheap rapid test that can detect coronavirus in less than 30 minutes. .

DES5 UP-MAYAWATI Mayawati expresses concern over rising COVID-19 cases, says govt must be 'more serious' Lucknow: The Centre and state governments need to be "more serious" amid concerns over rising number of novel coronavirus cases, BSP chief Mayawati said on Monday as the nation prepares to exit the COVID-19 lockdown in a phased manner. . DES10 UP-AKHILESH-BORDER SP announces financial assistance of Rs 50,000 for 'Border' Bahraich (UP): The Samajwadi Party on Monday announced a financial assistance of Rs 50,000 for a baby boy named 'Border' who was born in the no man's land between India and Nepal. DEL22 JK-ENCOUNTER 3 terrorists killed in encounter with Army along LoC in JK's Rajouri Jammu: Three heavily-armed terrorists were killed on Monday in an encounter with army troops along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said..