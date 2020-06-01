Left Menu
New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 16:40 IST
New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

DEL49 UKD-VIRUS-CM-QUARANTINE Uttarakhand CM, three other ministers in self-quarantine after colleague tests positive Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and three cabinet colleagues were in self-quarantine Monday following a meeting last week with Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, who has tested positive for coronavirus. DES19 UKD-VIRUS-CASES One COVID-19 patient dies in U'khand as infection tally rises to 929 Dehradun: A coronavirus patient died as the number of people testing positive for the infection rose to 929 with 23 fresh cases in Uttarakhand, a state Health Department bulletin said on Monday.

DEL15 RJ-VIRUS-CASES Four more COVID-19 deaths in Rajasthan; death toll rises to 198 Jaipur: Four more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Rajasthan on Monday, taking the total number of fatalities due to the disease to 198 in the state, officials said. . DES15 UP-VIRUS-TEST Lucknow institute develops affordable coronavirus test Lucknow: Lucknow’s Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences has claimed to have developed a cheap rapid test that can detect coronavirus in less than 30 minutes. .

DES5 UP-MAYAWATI Mayawati expresses concern over rising COVID-19 cases, says govt must be 'more serious' Lucknow: The Centre and state governments need to be "more serious" amid concerns over rising number of novel coronavirus cases, BSP chief Mayawati said on Monday as the nation prepares to exit the COVID-19 lockdown in a phased manner. . DES10 UP-AKHILESH-BORDER SP announces financial assistance of Rs 50,000 for 'Border' Bahraich (UP): The Samajwadi Party on Monday announced a financial assistance of Rs 50,000 for a baby boy named 'Border' who was born in the no man's land between India and Nepal. DEL22 JK-ENCOUNTER 3 terrorists killed in encounter with Army along LoC in JK's Rajouri Jammu: Three heavily-armed terrorists were killed on Monday in an encounter with army troops along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said..

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Iran records nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases, 81 deaths

Iran has registered nearly 3,000 new cases of coronavirus and 81 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the countrys health ministry on Monday. While a total of 1,21,004 people out of 1,54,445 COVID-19 patients have recovered, the toll has reach...

India, Australia relations will 'scale greater heights' with virtual summit: Envoy

India-Australia relations will scale greater heights with the virtual summit later this week, said Australian High Commissioner Barry OFarrell on Monday India and Australia relations will scale greater heights after the summit-level meeting...

7 former foreign ministers urge UK PM for global alliance on Hong Kong

Seven former British foreign ministers have urged the Boris Johnson led UK government to form a global alliance to coordinate the response to the Hong Kong crisis as a result of Chinas new security law. China is facing mounting criticism ...

Singapore rushes to build homes for 60,000 migrants after coronavirus outbreaks

The Singapore government is racing to create additional housing for about 60,000 migrant workers by the end of this year, as it seeks to reduce the density in dormitories which have seen mass outbreaks of the coronavirus infection. The nati...
