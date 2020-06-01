Barbershops, salons to open in Delhi, spas to remain shut: Kejriwal

After being shut for over two months, barbershops and salons will reopen in Delhi, but spas will remain closed, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said while announcing the next-phase of relaxations, even as lockdown in containment zones was extended till June 30. Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said there will be no restrictions on the number of people traveling in four-wheelers, two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws, and other vehicles in the city.

He said that until now, shops in markets were being allowed to open on an odd-even basis, adding that there are no such restrictions mentioned by the Centre in its latest guidelines. Now, all shops in the markets will be permitted to function, Kejriwal said.

However, if social-distancing is not maintained outside a shop, it will be closed by authorities, according to an order issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev. It stated that cinema halls, gymnasium, swimming pools, shopping malls, entertainment parks, theatre, bars, and the auditorium will remain closed.

Hotels and hospitality services except those meant for government services will remain closed. Restaurants will be permitted only for home delivery and takeaway facilities. A dining table facility is prohibited.

An official said that the government will issue fresh orders allowing more activities in the city from June 8 when 'Unlock 1' will be effectuated. Delhi Metro services will remain suspended. The announcements came as the nation exits the COVID-19 lockdown in a phased manner.

The chief minister said the Delhi government will implement the relaxations permitted by the Centre. He said there will also be no restrictions on the functioning of industries in the national capital.

"Lockdown shall continue to remain in force in the containment zones till June 30. Containment zones will be demarcated by district magistrates... "In containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed," the order stated.

Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic and religious functions, and other gatherings are prohibited, the order said, adding that all religious places will also remain closed. Measures like 20 passengers on a bus will be in place to maintain social distancing.

"The transportation of passengers, other than by buses, shall also be allowed. After disbursement of every passenger, the driver shall disinfect the passenger sitting area," the chief secretary said in the order. Construction activities will be allowed wherever workers are available on-site or could be transported to the site from the NCT of Delhi.

Fifty people will be allowed to attend a marriage function. Twenty people will be allowed in gatherings related to the funeral. According to the government, resident welfare associations (RWAs) will not prevent any person from performing his or her duty, which had been allowed in the new guidelines.

"The movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 9 pm and 5 am, except for essential services... "Persons above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women, children below the age of 10 are advised to stay at home, except for essential and health purposes," it stated.

District authorities may advise individuals to install the Aarogya Setu app for the timely provision of medical attention. "Movement by passenger trains and Shramik Special trains; domestic passenger air travel; a movement of Indian nationals stranded outside the country and of specified persons to travel abroad; evacuation of foreign nationals...will continue to be regulated as per SOP issued," it added.

On Sunday, the national capital recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,295 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 19,844, as the death toll due to the disease mounted to 473. The previous single-day highest spike of 1,163 fresh cases was recorded on May 30.