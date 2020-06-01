Left Menu
COVID-19 tally in HP rises to 339

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 01-06-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 18:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The number of coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh on Monday rose to 339 as seven more people tested positive for the disease, officials said. Three fresh cases were reported from Chamba, two from Solan and one each from Hamirpur and Mandi, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.

Most of them had recently returned from Tamil Nadu, Mumbai, and Delhi, the officials said. In Chamba, two men, aged 27 and 29 years, had a travel history to Tamil Nadu whereas an 18-year-old man had returned from Delhi on May 30, Deputy Commissioner Vivek Bhatia said.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 213 and fatalities at six. A total of 120 COVID-19 patients have recovered. Hamirpur has the highest number of active cases at 81, followed by 54 in Kangra, 20 in Solan, 18 in Una, 12 in Chamba, 11 in Bilaspur, seven each in Shimla and Mandi, two in Sirmaur and one in Kullu.

