Left Menu
Development News Edition

Places of worship open doors to devotees in Bengal with precautionary measures in place

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-06-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 19:29 IST
Places of worship open doors to devotees in Bengal with precautionary measures in place

Only a handful of devotees were seen queuing up outside prominent places of worship in the city and other parts of West Bengal on Monday, even as the Mamata Banerjee government granted permission for restricted entry to the shrines. Several temples and mosques, however, sought more time to open their gates, as they make safety arrangements to avoid COVID-19 transmission.

Not more than 10 devotees were allowed to line up at a time at the entrance of Thanthania Kalibari in north Kolkata, one of the oldest temples in the city, its spokesperson said. The priests at the shrine partially opened the gates for the devotees to offer prayers, while flowers and 'prasad' were handed out to them through gaps in collapsible gates.

"All devotees were made to wash hands and wear masks prior to handing over their offerings to the priests. Shops selling flowers and incense sticks were told to spray disinfectants on the baskets before selling them. "As of now, people will have to offer prayers to the deity from a distance. No one will be allowed near the sanctum sanctorum," the spokesperson said.

At the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) headquarters in Mayapur, an official said safety of the common people was of "paramount importance" and arrangements were being made to procure thermal scanners in adequate numbers. "We are planning to open the Chandrodaya temple and is in the process of procuring screening equipment. However we have not been able to reach at any particular date for reopening the temple," the official told PTI.

Satnam Singh Ahluwalia, a committee member of the Behala Gurdwara, said over 100 people had gathered near the shrine, shortly after the gates were opened. "All devotees were checked with thermal guns. Our volunteers made sure that people maintained distance from one another. The visitors were allowed to go inside the gurdwara in phases," Ahluwalia, who is also a prominent member of the Sikh community in the city, said.

Donning masks, a few visitors were seen entering the city's churches during the day. "There was no service in the churches today, but worshippers visited the prayer hall, which opened after around two months. The security at the gates gently requested them to sanitize hands before entering the church. Those that came without wearing masks were turned away," Father Dominic Gomes of the Archdiocese Kolkata said.

The chairman of the Bengal Imams' Association, Md Yahia, said he had no information about any mosque opening its doors. The association has as many as 26,000 mosque committees under its fold.

Imams had earlier sought more clarifications and requisite guidelines from the government on its last week's notification, which had stated that not more than 10 faithfuls would be allowed at any place of worship at a time. Small crowds were also witnessed on Monday outside the Shyambazar Kali temple, Konnagar Bisalakshi Ma Mandir, Bolpur Kankalitala and the Ekteswar Shiva Temple in Bankura.

However, some noteworthy temples such as the ones at Dakshineswar, Kalighat, Tarapith and Belur Math remained out of bounds, as authorities there sought more time to make necessary arrangements, in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines laid down by the government. Kalyan Karmakar, spokesperson of the Kalighat temple committee, said, "Simply washing hands before entering the temple was not enough".

"We have to install sanitiser dispensers at several points before throwing open the temple," he added..

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

India, Australia may ink landmark defence pact on Thursday, indicates Aussie envoy

After years of negotiations, India and Australia are expected to sign a landmark agreement on reciprocal access to military bases for logistics support during an online summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterp...

Sports Highlights

The following are the top stories at 2115 hours SPO-CRI-IND-CAMP NCA and Cricket Operations are working on resumption but cant put time-frame to it Dhumal By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Jun PTI BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal on Monday s...

Guj RS polls on June 19; 5 candidates in fray for 4 seats

Rajya Sabha polls for four seats in Gujarat will be held on June 19, with the ruling BJP and opposition Congress fielding a total of five candidates. Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer S Murali Krishna said voting would be held between 9 am an...

Shane Warne was ahead of his time: Mohammad Kaif while remembering IPL 2008 campaign

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif on Monday heaped praise on Shane Warne, saying that the Australian spinner was ahead of his time to start the concept of horses for courses and field the playing XI according to the pitch. Kaif was doing a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020