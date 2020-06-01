India witnesses highest ever spike of 8,392 COVID-19 cases, total mounts to 1,90,535

India has witnessed the highest-ever spike of 8,392 corona cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's COVID-19 count to 1,90,535, as per the details shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday. The country reported 230 more deaths caused by the infection in the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,90,535 including 93,322 active cases, 91,819 cured or discharged/migrated, and 5,394 deaths.

During the last 24 hours, 4,835 COVID-19 patients have been cured. Thus, so far, a total of 91,818 patients have been cured of COVID-19. The recovery rate in the country is progressively increasing and has reached 48.19 per cent among COVID-19 patients, which was 38.29 per cent on May 18, 26.59 per cent on May 3, and 11.42 per cent on April 15, said an official statement. In Maharashtra, the total confirmed cases reached 67,655 on Monday while there are 36,040 active cases in the State. 29,329 people have been cured or discharged while 2,286 patients have died in the State so far.

Tamil Nadu reported 1,162 new cases of COVID-19 today, taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 23,495. 11 people died today, taking the number of deaths in the State due to infection to 184, according to Tamil Nadu's Health Department. According to MoHFW, in Delhi, the total number of COVID-19 cases reached 19,844 today. There are 10,893 active cases in the national capital. 8,478 people have been cured or discharged while 473 people have died in the country's capital.

Gujarat has so far reported 16,779 cases of coronavirus, while there are 5,822 active cases in the State. 9,919 people have been cured or discharged while 1,038 people have died in the state. Karnataka has reported 187 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 3,408 including 2,026 active cases. The toll stands at 52, as per the state's Health Department.

Rajasthan reported 149 new cases of COVID-19 today, taking the total number of cases to 8,980. The toll stands at 198 after four deaths were reported today, said the state's Health Department. Madhya Pradesh has so far reported 8,089 cases of COVID-19, while there are 2,897 active cases in the State. 4,842 people have been cured or discharged, while 350 people died in the State.

Uttar Pradesh, in the last 24 hours, reported 373 new cases of COVID-19. There are 3,083 active cases in the State and 4,891 people have been cured or discharged. The toll stands at 217, said Amit Mohan Prasad, Principal Secretary, Health. Uttarakhand reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 today, taking the State's total to 929. Six people have died of the virus in the State so far.

Jharkhand reported 25 more cases of COVID-19 today, taking the total number of cases in the State to 635, said Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni. The total number of COVID19 cases in Himachal Pradesh now stands at 338 including 213 active cases, 116 recovered and five deaths, according to Himachal Pradesh Health Department.

Kerala reported one death and 57 cases of COVID-19 today. There are 708 active cases in the State. Andhra Pradesh has reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases stands at 3118 and the toll is at 64, according to the State's COVID-19 Nodal Officer.

Odisha has reported 156 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 2,104, said the State Health Department. Assam has reported 23 new cases of COVID-19; taking the total number of cases to 1384. The number of active cases stands at 1192 said, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Manipur has reported seven new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 78 including 67 active cases, according to the State government. The testing capacity in the country has increased through 472 government and 204 private laboratories. Cumulatively, 38,37,207 samples have been tested so far for COVID-19, whereas 1,00,180 samples were tested on Sunday.