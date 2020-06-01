COVID-19: Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for MSRTC staff

Maharashtra Transport MinisterAnil Parab on Monday announced Rs 50 lakh insurance cover forMaharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employeesengaged in the fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak

Addressing labour unions on the occasion of the 72thanniversary of MSRTC, Parab, who is also chairman of theundertaking, said it ferried 5,37,593 migrants by running44,106 buses between May 9-31 during the coronavirus-inducedlockdown.