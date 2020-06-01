9 fresh COVID-19 cases in Puducherry; Tally rises to 80

In continuing spike, nine fresh COVID-19 cases were reported here, taking the total infection count to 80 in the union territory on Monday, the Health department said, renewing the appeal to the people to be on vigil and maintain social distancing norms. Four of the new cases were confirmed on Sunday night, five on Monday and they included two women and a migrant from Maharashtra, a spokesman of the department told PTI.

Twentyfive patients had been discharged so far after recovery and the active cases in the UT stood at 54 with one death. Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar appealed to the people to strictly adhere to the lockdown norms such as maintaining social distancing, wearing of masks and voluntary isolation as there were fears over a rise in number of cases following easing of restrictions.

He said with the easing of slew of curbs from Monday, there would be possibility of more people knocking at the doors of the hospital for treatment. "It is for the people to become aware of the prevailing situation. They should avoid being part of crowd, wear masks and maintain social distancing," he said.

Puducherry region has been reporting steady addition of COVID-19 cases in the past several days. The active cases had remained in single digits till about a fortnight ago. Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam -- the other three regions of the UT located in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, have no active cases of COVID-19.