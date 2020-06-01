Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: CAPFs register 70 pc recovery rate; fresh cases continue

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 20:29 IST
COVID-19: CAPFs register 70 pc recovery rate; fresh cases continue
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), deployed across the country for a variety of internal security duties, have registered a recovery rate of 70 per cent as they continue to register fresh coronavirus cases, an official data said on Monday. As per a centralised data accessed by PTI, the five CAPFs and the elite commando force National Security Guard (NSG) and federal contingency force National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have reported a total of 1,426 COVID-19 cases till May 31.

The five CAPFs are the Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Central Industrial Security Force and Sashastra Seema Bal. As per data, out of the total, 984 personnel have been cured or have recovered from the disease while about 435 are admitted to various COVID-19 designated hospitals in the country.

The recovery rate is about 70 per cent, it said. At least 28 fresh cases were reported in the five CAPFs on Monday.

"The Border Security Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police force top the recovery tally with 91.37 per cent and 88.94 per cent. "The CISF has recorded a recovery rate of 57.24 per cent while the CRPF has a recovery rate of 56.07 per cent," according to data updated till May. A total of eight deaths have been recorded in these forces with four in the CISF and two each in the CRPF and the BSF.

The death rate in these total seven forces is about 0.61 per cent. These central forces, with a combined strength of about 10 lakh personnel, render a variety of security duties, law and order management, border guarding, counter-insurgency and counter-terrorist operations and disaster rescue and relief.

All of them function under the command of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nationals players pledge compensation for team's minor leaguers

Facing additional paycuts, players in the Washington Nationals farm system are set to receive an unexpected boost. The Washington Post reported the Nationals planned to reduce pay for minor league players to 300 per week.Veteran reliever Se...

WHO seeks good ties with U.S. despite Trump's exit move

World Health Organization WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised on Monday the United States immense contribution to global health and urged a continuation of good ties despite President Donald Trumps move to quit the U.N. body.Trump s...

6 drug suppliers arrested in Punjab, heroin worth Rs 18 cr seized

SAS Nagar Police on Monday said that it arrested six drug suppliers and seized heroin worth Rs 18 crore. In a press statement, the police said that the accused drug suppliers have been identified as Anjul Sodhi, a resident of Sirsa in Harya...

Sterling rises to four-week high against weaker dollar

The pound rose to a four-week high against the dollar on Monday, comfortably above the 1.24 mark, as a risk-on mood in global markets prompted by hopes for an economic recovery caused the safe-haven dollar to weaken.Global risk appetite too...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020