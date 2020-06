822 Shramik trains ferry over 11 lakh people to their homes from Maharashtra: Railways

As many as 822 Shramik special trains have ferried 11,86,212 passengers to their native places from Maharashtra, the Indian Railways said on Monday.

The break-up of the 822 trains are -- Uttar Pradesh- 450 trains, Bihar- 177 trains, Madhya Pradesh- 34 trains, Jharkhand- 32 trains, Karnataka- six trains, Odisha- 17 trains, Rajasthan- 20 trains, West Bengal- 47 trains and Chhattisgarh- six trains. A few trips have been made to other states.

As many as 136 trains left from CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) Mumbai, 154 from LTT (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus) Mumbai, 45 from Panvel, 11 From Bhiwandi, 71 from Borivali, 14 from Kalyan, 37 from Thane, 64 from Bandra, 78 from Pune, 25 from Kolhapur, 14 from Satara, 12 from Aurangabad and 14 from Nagpur. A few trains have left from other stations in Maharashtra. (ANI)