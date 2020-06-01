Left Menu
Temperatures settle below normal after weekend showers in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 21:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The mercury in the national capital settled at several notches below normal on Monday, following light to moderate rains over the weekend, the weather department said here. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum of 35.4 degrees Celsius, which was five notches below normal. The Palam observatory recorded a high of 36 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological department has predicted very light rain or thundershower in the city on Tuesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 37 and 23 degrees Celsius respectively, it said. With another western disturbance expected to have an impact on the weather in northwest India in the first week of June, a heatwave is not likely to return to Delhi-NCR before June 8, the weather department said.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the India Meteorological Department's regional forecasting centre, said the effect of the current western disturbance and easterly winds will reduce significantly by Sunday evening. He said the maximum temperature in Delhi-NCR is likely to increase by two to four degrees Celsius from June 1 to June 3.

"However, the mercury will remain below 40 degrees Celsius over most places and heatwave conditions will not return," he said. A fresh western disturbance and southwesterly winds along with the formation of a low pressure system in the Arabian Sea will bring moisture to Delhi-NCR, Srivastava said.

These two systems will lead to thunderstorm and light rains over Delhi-NCR between June 3 and June 5. "A heatwave is unlikely over northwest India till June 8," he said.

