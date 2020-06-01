Left Menu
Barbershops, salons to open in Chandigarh from Tuesday

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-06-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 21:05 IST
The Union Territory Chandigarh Administration on Monday issued fresh guidelines for the next phase of the lockdown, allowing the opening of barbershops and salons with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. The administration also allowed the opening of shops from 10 am to 8 pm.

"The barber and hair salons will be allowed to open from 02/06/2020 onwards. However, they will strictly follow the guidelines issued by the Health Department regarding hygiene and social distancing," as per the guidelines issued here. Barbershops and salons have been asked to adopt on-call prior appointment or token system in order to prevent overcrowding. Body temperature of all visitors will be measured while hand sanitisers will be made available at these shops, as per the guidelines.

However, spa, massage centres and swimming pools will continue to remain shut. As per the new guidelines, the government offices can now function with 100 per cent staff from June 8 in Chandigarh. "The government offices will function from 10 am to 5.30 pm with a lunch break with 75 per cent staff.  However, from June 8, the head of department can call 100 per cent staff, if required.

"Private offices will also be allowed to operate with 100 per cent staff from June 8, if needed," according to the guidelines. "Both government and private offices and other enterprises will encourage employees to work from home and to avoid travel. The workplaces will be regularly sanitised and physical distance maintained," it said.

There will be no requirement of mandatory pass for entering Chandigarh from other states. However, random screening will be done on the border and visitors will be advised self-monitoring for 14 days, it said. Chandigarh's residents, desirous of taking travel passes for visiting other states can apply online to the district magistrate. Only persons outside the containment zone will be issued such passes, as per guidelines.

For marriages, not more than 50 persons will be allowed at community centres and not exceeding 20 people will be allowed for a funeral or last rites with effect from June 8, it said. Apni Mandis or day markets in the city will remain closed till further orders. The wholesale market, however, will continue to remain open, stated the guidelines.

Any person found violating the guidelines will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and section 188 of the IPC, it said..

