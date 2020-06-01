Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uttarakhand CM, three other ministers in self-quarantine after colleague tests positive

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 01-06-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 21:24 IST
Uttarakhand CM, three other ministers in self-quarantine after colleague tests positive

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and three cabinet colleagues were in self-quarantine Monday following a meeting last week with Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, who has tested positive for coronavirus. Satpal Maharaj, his wife and 21 other people – family members, staff and his followers staying in the same household – have tested positive, an official said.

Swab samples of all ministers and officials who attended the cabinet meeting in which Satpal Maharaj participated were taken for testing on Monday, an official said. The state health department said there was no need for those who attended Friday’s meeting to isolate themselves, going by the Centre’s guidelines.

"The ministers and officials fall into the category of low risk contacts as they were not in close contact with Satpal Maharaj. They can function in a normal way and there is no need to quarantine them," state Health Secretary Amit Negi said. But the CM and the three other ministers -- Harak Singh Rawat, Madan Kaushik and Subodh Uniyal -- decided to remain in self-quarantine as a precautionary measure, an official at the Chief Minister's Office said.

"They will remain in self-quarantine at least for the next few days during which they will be tested for COVID-19," he said. "Whether or not they resume normal day-to-day functions in a few days will depend on what their test reports say," he said.

Dehradun District Magistrate Ashish Shrivastava said swab samples of all ministers and officials who took part in the meeting have been taken. "We have received a list of all ministers, officials and employees who were directly or indirectly part of the meeting. Their samples have also been taken for testing,” he said.

“People who came in contact with them are also being traced," Shrivastava added. Meanwhile, Minister of State for Higher Education Dhan Singh Rawat condemned a social media post describing him as the state’s "acting chief minister" and asked police to take stern action on this.

"I have information that some anti-social elements are describing me as acting chief minister on social media, which is absolutely wrong and condemnable,” he said on Facebook. He said while in quarantine the chief minister is directing ministers, MLAs and officials through video conferencing.

The ruling BJP described rumours about the appointment of an acting chief minister as opposition-sponsored propaganda. Satpal Maharaj’s wife Amrita Rawat had tested positive for the infection on Saturday, a day before him.

Their two sons, daughters-in-law and a one-and-a-half-year-old grandson were among the others found infected with the virus on Sunday. Amrita Rawat, a former state minister, was admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh on Sunday morning.

Satpal Maharaj and some other members of the family too are kept there, an AIIMS official told PTI..

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Italy soccer chief hopes for fans in stadiums before season end

The head of Italys football federation FIGC hopes that some fans can be allowed back into stadiums to watch Serie A matches before the end of the current season. Although the government last week gave permission for Serie A to restart on Ju...

COVID SCIENCE-In-home antibody test shows promise; recovering surgery patients at risk from coronavirus

The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.In-home COVID-19 antibody test shows high accuracy ...

WHO and other experts say no evidence of COVID-19 losing potency

World Health Organization experts and a range of other scientists said on Monday there was no evidence to support an assertion by a high profile Italian doctor that the coronavirus causing the COVID-19 pandemic has been losing potency. Prof...

Jamia Millia Islamia to digitise rare manuscripts

Jamia Millia Islamia has acquired an overhead scanning device for the digital preservation of rare manuscripts and other archival documents. Made in France, the very high-speed scanner has a capacity to scan a page in less than a second, an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020