12 customers of coronavirus positive barber quarantined

At least 12 customers of a barber, who is a resident of a containment zone here in Maharashtra, have been quarantined, after it was found that he had tested positive for coronavirus infection, civic chief Tukaram Mundhe said on Monday. The concerned barber had offered his services by visiting residences of 15 to 20 people, he told PTI.

"We have already quarantined 12 customers of the barber and sent their samples for testing," the municipal commissioner said. He appealed to other people who had availed of the services of the barber to come forward and undergo testing.

