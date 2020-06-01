Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida: 3 arrested, 840 vehicles penalised and 10 seized for lockdown violation

PTI | Noida | Updated: 01-06-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 22:10 IST
Noida: 3 arrested, 840 vehicles penalised and 10 seized for lockdown violation

Three people were arrested and owners of 840 vehicles penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Monday for allegedly violating lockdown norms, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said. Also, 10 vehicles were impounded over similar violations during the day, as more relaxations kicked in at the onset of the fifth phase of the lockdown imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) section 144 is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, whose urban areas fall in the 'Red Zone' for COVID-19, even as general lockdown curbs continue due to the pandemic. "Two FIRs were registered on Monday for lockdown violation and three people arrested. A total of 1,849 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 840 of them, while another five were impounded," the police said in a statement.

The FIRs were registered under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) for violation of prohibitory orders put in place under CrPC section 144, which bars the assembly of four or more people, they said. The Noida-Delhi border continues to remain sealed for movement except for essential services and people having passes issued by the district administration, the officials said.

The district's borders witnessed major snarls during peak morning hours and again during the evening, while many people without requisite passes were denied entry into Gautam Buddh Nagar. The district police said the pileups were caused due to more time being taken for inquiry of vehicles and passengers entering Noida.

As of Monday, 470 positive cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the district, including seven deaths, while 299 patients have recovered and gotten discharged from hospitals, according to official figures..

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Lufthansa board nods through $10 billion bailout plan

The supervisory board of Lufthansa has given its blessing to a 9 billion-euro 10 billion government bailout plan thrashed out between the airline, the German government, and the European Union. In a statement Monday, the German carrier quot...

U.S. government to send additional help for responding to violent protests -White House

The White House on Monday said additional federal assets will soon be deployed to respond to protests across the country over the death of a black man, George Floyd, while in police custody.The protests had turned violent in some places, wh...

Report: Small-market teams want in on restart

Resuming the NBA season with the top 22 teams in July remains the most probable option for the league, but ESPN reported several small-market teams want all 30 clubs to be involved in resuming the 2019-2020 season. A formal vote will take p...

COVID-19: Bihar reports 138 fresh cases, 2 more deaths

With 138 fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally reached 3,945 in Bihar on Monday while two persons died of the disease, taking the death toll to 23, the state health department said. A statement issued by the department said a casualty each was re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020