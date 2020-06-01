Noida: 3 arrested, 840 vehicles penalised and 10 seized for lockdown violation

Three people were arrested and owners of 840 vehicles penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Monday for allegedly violating lockdown norms, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said. Also, 10 vehicles were impounded over similar violations during the day, as more relaxations kicked in at the onset of the fifth phase of the lockdown imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) section 144 is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, whose urban areas fall in the 'Red Zone' for COVID-19, even as general lockdown curbs continue due to the pandemic. "Two FIRs were registered on Monday for lockdown violation and three people arrested. A total of 1,849 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 840 of them, while another five were impounded," the police said in a statement.

The FIRs were registered under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) for violation of prohibitory orders put in place under CrPC section 144, which bars the assembly of four or more people, they said. The Noida-Delhi border continues to remain sealed for movement except for essential services and people having passes issued by the district administration, the officials said.

The district's borders witnessed major snarls during peak morning hours and again during the evening, while many people without requisite passes were denied entry into Gautam Buddh Nagar. The district police said the pileups were caused due to more time being taken for inquiry of vehicles and passengers entering Noida.

As of Monday, 470 positive cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the district, including seven deaths, while 299 patients have recovered and gotten discharged from hospitals, according to official figures..