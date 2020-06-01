Liquor shops in UP tp now remain open from 10 am to 9 pm

A day after the Uttar Pradesh government issued the latest guidelines for Unlock 1, an order has been issued stating that the liquor shops will be open from 10 am to 9 pm.

"The timings for the opening of liquor shops in Uttar Pradesh will now be from 10 am to 9 pm," read the government order.

Earlier, the shops were operating only between 10 am to 7 pm. (ANI)