Liquor shops in UP tp now remain open from 10 am to 9 pm
ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 01-06-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 22:11 IST

A day after the Uttar Pradesh government issued the latest guidelines for Unlock 1, an order has been issued stating that the liquor shops will be open from 10 am to 9 pm.
"The timings for the opening of liquor shops in Uttar Pradesh will now be from 10 am to 9 pm," read the government order.
Earlier, the shops were operating only between 10 am to 7 pm. (ANI)
