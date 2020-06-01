Delhi govt's General Administration Dept closed for sanitisation: Officials

The General Administration Department (GAD) of the Delhi government has been closed for sanitisation after it reported cases of COVID-19 infection, an official said on Monday

The department's offices on the second floor of the Delhi Secretariat building are being disinfected and those stationed there have been asked to work from home for the next one week, the government official said

Four people working at the department were found COVID-19 positive late last week, after which the whole block was closed for sanitisation, he added.