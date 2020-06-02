UP: 3 cops suspended for assaulting man in Greater Noida

UP: 3 cops suspended for assaulting man in Greater NoidaPTI | Noida | Updated: 02-06-2020 00:05 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 00:05 IST
Three Uttar Pradesh Police personnel, including a sub-inspector, were suspended in Gautam Buddh Nagar for allegedly assaulting a man, officials said on Monday. Departmental action has also been initiated against the sub-inspector and two constables who were attached with the Dankaur police station in Greater Noida, the officials said.
The action was taken against the policemen on Monday after the charges surfaced against them, a police spokesperson said. “Prime facie the two constables and the sub-inspector concerned have been found guilty of assaulting the man in Dankaur area. They were immediately suspended from duty and strict punitive action is being taken against them,” the spokesperson said.
The man, a resident of Makanpur village, had alleged assault by the three policemen and accused them of implicating him in a false criminal case..
