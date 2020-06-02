Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP CM directs officials to amend existing policies to strengthen economy

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-06-2020 00:17 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 00:17 IST
UP CM directs officials to amend existing policies to strengthen economy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to make necessary amendments to existing policies to strengthen the economy, increase investments and create new employment opportunities. The chief minister issued the directions to provide necessary facilities to investors, an official spokesperson said here.

Adityanath was given a presentation on amendments required in several policies, including the UP Film Policy, 2018, UP Solar Energy Policy, 2018, Biofuel Policy, 2018, UP Civil Aviation Policy in 2017 and the UP Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy, 2019. Directing the officials to initiate necessary steps for setting up processing units in Lucknow for encouraging film production and the film industry, the chief minister also asked for exploring the viability of building cinema halls with the capacity of one hundred people in rural areas and removing all hurdles for film production so as to create jobs and encourage investments.

Adityanath gave similar suggestions for other policies like encouraging rooftop solar energy and biofuel plants for clean fuel among others, the spokesman added..

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Medical examiner declares George Floyd death homicide -report

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner on Monday declared the death of George Floyd a homicide, saying he died of cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual restraint, and neck compression, according to a Minneapolis televisi...

UK mulls 'air bridges' to replace coronavirus quarantine for arrivals -Telegraph

British government ministers are aiming to replace coronavirus quarantine for people arriving at airports by the end of June, with so-called air bridges being considered as an option, the Telegraph newspaper reported.The policy of air bridg...

Judge: Justice Dept reversal in Flynn case 'unusual'

A judge on Monday defended his decision not to quickly approve the Justice Departments request to dismiss its own criminal case against former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn, saying that the departments reversa...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

U.S. health experts and government officials warned that large street protests over racial inequities and excessive police force could worsen the spread of the coronavirus.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS More than 6.22 million people have been repor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020