Six arrested with 35 illegal firearms in Indore

In the biggest single catch of arms in the last five years, Indore Crime Branch has arrested six people and recovered 35 illegal firearms including 12 pistols and 23 country-made guns.

"We have started a special drive against criminals. A gang has been nabbed and six of its members have been arrested. 35 illegal firearms - including 12 pistols and 23 country-made guns and 7 bullets have also been recovered. Out of the six, four are from Indore who have a criminal background with dozen of cases registered against them," Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Vivek Sharma told reporters here.

"They were procuring firearms for their criminal acts and to sell them. Two others who gave firearms have been arrested. One of them is from Thar and other from Badwani. This is the biggest single catch in last five years," he said. (ANI)