Left Menu
Development News Edition

#Unlock1: Washermen resume services in UP's Lucknow

The washermen have resumed their services at Lucknow's 'Dhobi Ghat' on Monday after over two months following relaxations in restrictions in the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 02-06-2020 10:18 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 10:18 IST
#Unlock1: Washermen resume services in UP's Lucknow
Washermen resume services in UP's Lucknow amid #Unlock1. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The washermen have resumed their services at Lucknow's 'Dhobi Ghat' on Monday after over two months following relaxations in restrictions in the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. However, they say that even though their services have resumed, they are getting only a few clothes to wash from their customers due to the scare of COVID-19.

Mohammed Jawed, a washerman at the Dhobi Ghat said, "We were told a while back that we could resume work but we couldn't, as customers didn't give us clothes and the shops were closed. People aren't giving clothes either due to the fear of COVID-19, or they don't have enough money." "We're getting a few clothes to wash. Around 300 washermen depend on this business and used to come here earlier, but now there are only a few. Announcement for relief has been made but not everyone is receiving it. Now further relaxations are being given from June 8, we're hopeful we'll get more work," he added.

The washermen hope that with further relaxation in restrictions, they might get more work. (ANI)

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Leclanché announces strategic company reorganization along with an Industrial Partnership Agreement with Eneris Group aiming at creating a leading European battery partnership

Eneris Group to make direct investments totaling up to CHF 95 million in two manufacturing JVs and a Technology License Agreement Eneris to provide up to CHF 42 million in working capital loans and make investments in excess of CHF 53 mil...

Australian PM accepts G7 invitation during call with Trump

Australia will accept an invitation to attend a Group of Seven G7 nations meeting, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday. Trump said last week he will postpone a G7 summit he had hoped to hold ...

Mexico president kicks off 'new normal' phase amid pandemic

Amid a pandemic and a brewing tropical storm, Mexico President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador kicked off Mexicos return to a new normal Monday with his first road trip in two months as the nation began to gradually ease some virus-inspired restr...

Hong Kong leader calls out "double standards" on national security, points to U.S.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam accused foreign governments of double standards in their reaction to Beijings plans to impose national security laws on the city, pointing to anti-police brutality protests in the United States. In her first publ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020