2 militants killed in encounter with security forces in Pulwama

2 militants killed in encounter with security forces in PulwamaPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-06-2020 12:28 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 12:28 IST
Two militants were killed on Tuesday in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said
A gunfight erupted between militants and security forces at Saimoh in Awantipora area of the district, a police official said
"Two militants have been killed in the operation," the official said, adding that their identity and group affiliation were being ascertained.
