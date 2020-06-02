Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hunting, fishing, self-drive visits in game reserves now permitted

The directions that guide marine and freshwater fisheries, forestry and biodiversity sectors, have since been gazetted in terms of the Disaster Management Regulations published on 29 April.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 02-06-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 14:23 IST
Hunting, fishing, self-drive visits in game reserves now permitted
“Self-drive excursions in public and private game reserves are permitted,” said Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy. Image Credit: Pxhere

Outdoor enthusiasts now have something to smile about as hunting, self-drive visits to private or public game reserves and national parks, as well as recreational fishing, is now permitted under lockdown level 3.

The directions that guide marine and freshwater fisheries, forestry and biodiversity sectors, have since been gazetted in terms of the Disaster Management Regulations published on 29 April.

"Self-drive excursions in public and private game reserves are permitted," said Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy.

The Department said SANParks, the body responsible for managing South Africa's national parks, will publish a list of access-controlled parks that will be opened to visitors in the coming days.

The national parks' visitors are advised to book and pay online before going on a game drive.

The Minister said the iSimangaliso Wetland Park would be getting the park ready for visitors.

"Besides staff returning to work, deep cleaning of the offices and public facilities have started. Additional work will be done by rangers and conservationists, including cutting back of trees and removing logs from roads."

She said once compliance requirements are met and the park has been declared safe for visitors, the public will be given seven days' notice of its reopening for self-drive excursions.

"While we understand that many nature lovers are keen to get back to our national parks and game reserves, it would be prudent to wait until the relevant authorities are comfortable with their state of preparedness to welcome visitors.

"All the usual protocols concerning social distancing, hand-sanitising and wearing of masks will apply at all times," Creecy stressed.

Recreational fishing

Meanwhile, all fishing, including recreational fishing, is now allowed except for charter fishing and fishers must ensure that they have a valid permit.

"All regulations relating to social distancing, health protocols, movement and the prohibition of groups and gatherings apply," Creecy added.

Wildlife auction, subsistence hunting, imports, and exports

Also, online wildlife auctions are now allowed and if not possible, live auctions can also take place only comprising not more than 50 people.

Subsistence hunting for food with the necessary permits is also now open.

The import and export of live or dead plant or animal specimens or products will also be allowed subject to directions issued by the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition.

The directions also deal with the processing of applications for Environmental Authorisations required in terms of the National Environmental Management Act (NEMA), as well as the handling of applications for waste management licences, permits linked to the export of waste tyres, and applications for Atmospheric Emission Licences in terms of the Air Quality Act.

"Appeals lodged in terms of NEMA will be dealt with," the department said.

Further leeway has been granted on the timeframes for permits that had already been extended at the end of March, the statement said.

"The extension is now granted until further notice. However, where pending permitting processes now resume, the relevant prescribed timeframes that applied on 27 March has been extended by an additional 21 days."

She said authorisations for the export of waste tyres, which expired between 27 March and 29 April, remain valid subject to new applications being submitted within 60 days.

"The applications and appeals mentioned will be processed by the responsible authorities from the date of publication of the directions. Further details on how to access the service, and submit applications and appeals will be provided in the annexures to the alert level 3 directions."

Waste management

Also, 100% of the recycling sector is allowed to operate.

"More details on the directions are contained in the Government Gazette that will be published this week and we recommend that members of the public await the publication of these directions."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

19 killed in landslides in Assam

At least 19 people were killed and two others seriously injured in landslides triggered by incessant rains in south Assams Barak valley districts of Hailakandi, Karimganj and Cachar on Tuesday morning, officials said. Seven people, includin...

Ride-hailing service Wheely risks Moscow ban in dispute over geolocation data

London-based ride-hailing service Wheely risks being banned in Moscow after it said it refuses to share vehicle geolocation data with the authorities, citing passenger privacy rights. Popular among wealthy Muscovites, Wheely - which also op...

Trump criticised for St. John's photo-op amid protests

US President Donald Trump had to face widespread criticism after he stood outside St John church in Washington for minutes holding a Bible in his right hand on Monday -- just after police cleared his route from protesters demonstrating peac...

Markets reopen in Pakistan despite surging Covid cases

Buckling under the business communitys pressure and to keep the economy running, the Punjab government has allowed the opening of all markets, bazaars, shopping malls, and other businesses five days a week with longer working hours despite ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020