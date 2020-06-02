7 killed in landslide in Assam

Seven people, including two children, were killed and two others seriously injured in a landslide triggered by incessant rain in south Assam's Hailakandi district on Tuesday, an official said. The landslide hit a tin shack at 6 am, killing seven of its inmates.

The injured were rushed to S K Civil Hospital at district headquarters in Hailakandi and the bodies have been sent for postmortem. Incessant rains have lashed Mohanpur area near Bolobabazar since the past two days.

Assam Minister Parimal Suklavaidya, who was in the town to review the COVID-19 pandemic situation, directed the district administration to immediately send its report on the landslide to the government for payment of Rs four lakh to the next of kin of each deceased, the official added..