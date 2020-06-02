20 dead, several injured in Assam landslides
At least 20 people died while 19 others were injured in landslides in three districts of the state- Hailakandi, Cachar and Karimganj.ANI | Hailakandi/Cachar/Karimganj (Assam) | Updated: 02-06-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 14:39 IST
At least 20 people died while 19 others were injured in landslides in three districts of the state- Hailakandi, Cachar and Karimganj. In Hailakandi, seven people died and nine injured in a landslide while 7 others died in the separate landslide incident in Lakhipur area of Cachar district earlier today.
In Karimganj district, six people died and ten were injured in a landslide. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
