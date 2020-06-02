Deep depression in Arabian Sea intensifies into cyclone: IMD DG

Deep depression in Arabian Sea intensifies into cyclone: IMD DGPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 15:04 IST
The deep depression in the Arabian Sea has intensified into a cyclonic storm and will cross the north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts on June 3, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. "Deep depression intensified into a cyclonic storm around noon today," IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said
The cyclone has been named 'Nisarga'. The name has been proposed by Bangladesh, Mohapatra said. It is likely to turn into a 'severe cyclonic storm' by Tuesday night, the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said The IMD on Monday said that the cyclone will have an impact on Mumbai
Depression and deep depression are two stages before a storm takes form of a cyclone. PTI PR KJKJ
